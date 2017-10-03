NFL suspension of Bears LB Danny Trevathan after hit on Davante Adams reduced to 1 game

NEW YORK — The NFL suspension of Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been reduced from two games to one. This, for the helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams at Lambeau Field last Thursday, September 28th.

The NFL initially said Trevathan was suspended by the league for a violation of player safety rules. The hit resulted in Adams being taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher with about four minutes left in the third quarter on Thursday night, September 28th after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about four minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He gave a thumbs-up signal as he was wheeled off the field.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, appeals officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, reduced the suspension.