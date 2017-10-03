Complete coverage of the Las Vegas mass shooting
NFL suspension of Bears LB Danny Trevathan after hit on Davante Adams reduced to 1 game

Posted 5:29 pm, October 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32PM, October 3, 2017

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers is carted off the field after being injured in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The NFL suspension of Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been reduced from two games to one. This, for the helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams at Lambeau Field last Thursday, September 28th.

The NFL initially said Trevathan was suspended by the league for a violation of player safety rules. The hit resulted in Adams being taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher with about four minutes left in the third quarter on Thursday night, September 28th after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about four minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He gave a thumbs-up signal as he was wheeled off the field.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, appeals officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, reduced the suspension.