× Packers, Cowboys duke it out in Big D; a game you’ll see only on FOX6

DALLAS — For the fifth straight season, the Green Bay Packers (3-1) will go head-to-head with the Dallas Cowboys (2-2). On Sunday, October 8th, their battle will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You’ll be able to watch the game only on FOX6. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has won six of the last seven games it has played against the Cowboys in the regular and postseason, including two at Dallas. Green Bay leads the regular-season series with Dallas, 14-13, while the two teams have each won four games against each other in the postseason.

Out of the last 14 regular-season meetings between the two, 13 have been decided by 10-plus points. The one contest decided by single digits was a 37-36 Green Bay victory in 2013, the last time the Packers played at Dallas in the regular season.

Under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, Green Bay is 6-3 in regular and postseason games against Dallas.

Again, Fox Sports will broadcast the Packers-Cowboys game. Play-by-play man Joe Buck joins analyst Troy Aikman and sideline reporter Erin Andrews.