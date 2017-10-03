× TMZ: Jason Aldean cancels weekend concerts out of respect for Vegas victims: “Honor the people we lost”

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Jason Aldean has canceled concerts for the remainder of the week … he says out of respect for the victims in the Vegas massacre, TMZ is reporting.

“It is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost,” Aldean said.

According to TMZ, Aldean has canceled tours scheduled in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, all scheduled for this weekend.

The tour will resume October 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Our first time back on stage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do — play our songs for them,” Aldean said.

Aldean was onstage Sunday night in Las Vegas when the shots rang out. 59 people were killed, and more than 500 hurt.