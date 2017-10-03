U.S. Supreme Court takes up Wisconsin’s redistricting case; will maps have to be redrawn?

MILWAUKEE — Supreme Court justices were divided on Tuesday, October 3rd over Wisconsin’s redistricting case. Their ruling could have an impact on which party controls state politics for years to come.

Justices will have to decide if Wisconsin Republicans went too far in drawing district maps to their advantage in 2011. Justices appeared split on Tuesday, turning the focus to one justice in particular, Anthony Kennedy.

Democratic activists rallied Tuesday at the U.S. Supreme Court — and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, joined the criticism of the Wisconsin GOP’s district maps.

“So I say it is time to say, hasta la vista to gerrymandering,” Schwarzenegger said.

Lawyers for both sides argued in front of justices Tuesday after years spent getting there.

In 2016, a lower court found Wisconsin violated the Constitution because it packed Democratic voters into certain districts, turning over competitive districts into comfortable Republican ones.

Democrats point to 2012, when their Assembly candidates won more votes statewide, but Republicans kept the majority.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court’s liberal justices seemed willing to step in and decide when politicians had gone too far. The conservative justices did not. Justice Anthony Kennedy, seen as a swing vote, said little.

Wisconsin Democrats see this case as their best hope to get out of the minority where they’ve been for seven years.

“We do have a lot of implications for our side to have fair maps again and to be able to compete,” said State Rep. David Bowen.

The outcome of the case will also have national implications.

Rick Esenberg of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said if Wisconsin’s maps are found unconstitutional, it will lead to lawsuits over the other states’ maps.

“That would be a very, very partisan outcome. It would reflect poorly on the court and is likely to lead to greater controversy,” Esenberg said.

Private lawyers hired to represent Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature have cost taxpayers more than $250,000, according to WisPolitics.com. That is on top of $2 million that taxpayers previously spent to defend the maps.