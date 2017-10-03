Victim dies 2 days after Las Vegas mass shooting: Death toll now 59, not including shooter

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — A Las Vegas hospital says another person has died from wounds suffered in the weekend shooting.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center said the victim died Tuesday afternoon. No details about the person were released and the hospital said it still has 31 people in critical condition.

The additional fatality kept the death toll at 59 after Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said the 59 dead included the shooter, Stephen Paddock.

The largest mass shooting in U.S. history was carried out late Sunday by Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on a concert crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel. He killed himself as police arrived outside his door.