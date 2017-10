MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, October 4th responded to the scene of a house fire on Milwaukee’s north side. The call came in shortly before 5:00 a.m.

It happened near 35th and Hampton.

The Red Cross says they are assisting two adults and six children following the fire.

No additional details have been release — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

