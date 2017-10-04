Job postings appear online as Foxconn announces plant location: “Growing work environment”

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn officials announced Wednesday, October 4th they’ll build their massive display screen plant in Mount Pleasant — and there are already job postings online. In fact, Foxconn will be part of a job fair Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The job fair will be held inside the UWM Student Union, and Foxconn will have a booth. FOX6 News has learned the company is about to embark on a college tour of sorts.

Foxconn announced the location of its planned factory after months of negotiations with the company and the village of Mount Pleasant in Racine County — in the fields south of Braun Road. The company has said it intends to build a campus with about 20 million square feet of office space over 1.56 square miles, eventually employing as many as 13,000 people to manufacture liquid crystal display screens used on phones, televisions, computers and other devices.

The Wisconsin Legislature approved a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn — contingent on the company fulfilling its jobs promise, and the state’s economic development agency is working on the final contract. The intended industrial complex would be the largest in the state.

On the employment website Indeed, there were about 30 Foxconn job listings as of Wednesday — from payroll benefits coordinator to human resources manager, mechanical engineer and recruiter.

Foxconn is promising good benefits and a "dynamic and

“It’s a big deal to start from nothing,” Bonnie O’Neill said.

O’Neill is a professor of management at Marquette University. She said Foxconn will likely be looking for managers first, and they’ll look around the country and world as they look to get the company’s first North American location up and running.

“They are looking for people that have an undergraduate level and some background, but they are looking for some higher level, master’s in the technology areas, MBAs,” O’Neill said.

With thousands of employees needed, Foxconn has begun recruiting. Sources say the company will be showing off their technology at Marquette’s campus next week with a visit to Madison soon after.

On Thursday, company reps will be at UWM, making a pitch during a campus job fair.

“I imagine a lot of those jobs will be production-type jobs. Assembly-type jobs. And our unemployment numbers have been going down a bit, so it’s hard to say how many folks are looking for those types of jobs,” O’Neill said.

It’s not just Foxconn jobs that will need to be filled. Officials said up to 100 suppliers could move to the area.