Man who admits to having “weird sexual thoughts,” accused of sexually assaulting 3 children

WAUKESHA -- 29-year-old Joshua Schindler faces multiple criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting three different children -- in two different counties. If convicted, he faces more than 300 years in prison.

Schindler faces the following criminal charges:

Repeated sexual assault of a child (two counts)

First degree child sexual assault of a child under age 13 (two counts)

First degree sexual assault of a child under age 12 (two counts)

In July, Beloit police started investigating the sexual assault of a seven-year-old boy. That is when police say Schindler disappeared. Officials issued a photo asking for help from the public finding him. He was later arrested in Waukesha County.

But the investigation did not stop there. Waukesha investigators discovered several alleged assaults of children in 2016 -- all under the age of 13 and when Schindler lived in Waukesha County. He was arrested and now faces charges for that.

Prosecutors say Schindler told officials he "needed help" and was having "weird sexual thoughts."

On Wednesday, October 4th, a court commissioner set bail for Schindler at $50,000.

"It's one of the biggest concerns the court has. If convicted, there's a minimum of 50 years in prison a maximum of 300 years in prison," said Waukesha County Court Commissioner Molly Jasmer.

Schindler is scheduled to make an appearance in Rock County for charges there. Next week Tuesday, October 10th, he has a court date in Waukesha.