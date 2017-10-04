President Trump says it’s a ‘sad day’ as he heads to Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump says it's a "sad day" as he departs the White House to meet with first responders and the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

President Trump says authorities are "learning a lot more" about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert. The president says those details will be announced at "an appropriate time."

The president told reporters Wednesday before boarding Marine One that he and first lady Melania Trump will be paying their respects to meeting with police who have done a "fantastic job in a very short time."