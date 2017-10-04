Recognize them? Police in NY seek scam suspects caught on camera in Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Authorities are seeking suspects allegedly involved in an IRS-type scam impacting a victim in New York. According to a statewide crime alert issued here in Wisconsin, the suspects were caught on camera in Milwaukee and West Milwaukee.

New York State Police are seeking three suspects after they say a woman in New York received a phone call from someone claiming she owed money to the IRS. The suspects requested $7,250 in Target gift cards.

Police say the woman purchased the gift cards and read the card numbers to the suspects over the phone.

The suspects pictured below were captured by surveillance cameras at Target stores in Milwaukee and West Milwaukee — where police say they purchased other gift cards using the New York woman’s funds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 518-583-7000.