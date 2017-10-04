Representatives from Foxconn Technology Group to be at UW-Milwaukee college job fair

MILWAUKEE — More than 100 employers will be on the UW-Milwaukee campus on Thursday, October 5, to recruit for a wide variety of positions. Among the employers participating will be Foxconn Technology Group. The university indicates this will be the first college job fair in which the company is participating in Wisconsin.

The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer plans to build a massive plant complex in Mount Pleasant that could employ as many as 13,000 people.

Officials from UWM say a Foxconn representative will be available for interviews from 9:45 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

The fair will be held in the Wisconsin Room at the UWM Student Union. Media can gather at the Wisconsin Room Lounge, just to the right of the main entrance, at 9:45 a.m.

The Fall Career Fair runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. UWM students and alumni can meet face to face with over 100 employers for internships and full- and part-time job opportunities.