Savory bites: It’s a sweet story of a local pasty chef making good in her home town

MILWAUKEE -- It's a sweet story of a local pasty chef making good in her home town. Carl spent the morning checking out Miss Molly's Cafe & Pasty.
About Miss Molly's Cafe & Pasty (website)
Miss Molly’s began as the someday dream of a neighborhood girl. After years of honing her skills as a pastry chef and revising drafts of business plans this Wauwatosa native made her dream a reality.
Miss Molly's is a cozy cafe that serves seasonal, healthy and locally sourced breakfast and lunch fare as well as a delectable assortment of scratch-made pastries. All of our menu items are made fresh daily prepared by a small staff of people who are obsessed with food. Seriously, obsessed.
We proudly brew Anodyne coffee and pull some mean espresso shots. We offer a carefully selected menu of wines produced by vineyards that use sustainable farming practices as well as some top-notch Wisco-made beers.
Our cafe is committed to working with local farmers and businesses to supply everything from veggies and grains to locally made soda, tea and juice. We compost our food waste and provide all biodegradable cups, lids, silverware, to-go containers and napkins.