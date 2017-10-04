Silver Alert: Search is on for 78-year Hazel Lelivelt of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Hazel Lelivelt of Milwaukee. Officials say she goes by the name “Maxine.”

Lelivelt was last seen being released from a hospital on W. National Avenue in Milwaukee on Tuesday, October 3rd at 3:30 p.m

Official say she recently made comments about possibly heading to Canada. She is known to use taxis for transportation.

Lelivelt is described as a white female, about 5 feet tall, 120 pounds. Official say she was last seen wearing a white shirt, red tights, and carrying a garbage bag.