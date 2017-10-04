× Thank you for making wishes take flight!

MILWAUKEE — The FOX6 Wishes in Flight phone bank is now closed.

But you can still make a generous donation of your unused airline miles – and remember, donated miles NEVER expire!

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin needs about 1,300 round trip flights each year to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. Your donation will play an important role in making wishes come true.

CLICK HERE to donate now. IMPORTANT: You’ll need to know your air miles account number and the amount of miles you wish to donate.

Thank you for your support.