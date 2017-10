× UWM arts building closed while police investigate suspicious package

MILWAUKEE — The UWM art building is currently closed while police investigate a suspicious package.

Authorities were called to the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m.

#UWM arts building is closed while police investigate a suspicious package. We will update when information is available. — UWM News (@UWMNews) October 4, 2017

