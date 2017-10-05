“Amazing low fares:” Frontier launches new daily nonstop service from Milwaukee to Miami 🌴

MILWAUKEE — Frontier Airlines launched its new daily nonstop service from Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Miami International Airport with a celebration in the gate area Thursday morning, October 5th.

“As we get closer to winter, many travelers ensure their beach vacations are planned, and these new flights from Frontier give our community great access to Miami,” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said in a news release. “I’m confident that Frontier will be successful in this market. Many cruise ships depart from Miami, and South Beach is a dynamic year-round destination.”

“Today we introduce a new, more affordable way to travel for the Milwaukee community,” said Tim Polgar, Director of Ground Handling Contracts – Frontier Airlines in the release. “We’re offering not only amazing low fares, but a reliable and friendly service that allows customers to customize their travel experience to their needs and their budget. This empowers more people than ever before to fly. This is what our Low Fares Done Right philosophy is all about.”

According to the news release, Frontier’s string of new Milwaukee flights continues with Tampa starting up on November 10th and increased daily service to Fort Myers beginning December 10th.

Frontier’s ultra-low fares are only available online at flyfrontier.com. In addition to the new service to Miami, Frontier also offers nonstop service from MKE to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando and Phoenix.

Mitchell Airport offers nonstop flights to 49 destinations coast-to-coast, and 160 international destinations are available from Milwaukee with just one connection. MKE is also served by Air Canada, Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, OneJet, Southwest, United and Volaris. The nonstop cities map can be found at www.mitchellairport.com.