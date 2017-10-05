BestBlackFriday.com: 75+ retailers already committed to closing on Thanksgiving Day

MILWAUKEE — Thanksgiving is less than two months away — and BestBlackFriday.com has already compiled a list of stores that will not be open on the holiday.

Thanksgiving falls on November 23rd, 2017. According to BestBlackFriday.com, at this time, more than 75 stores will close their doors on Thanksgiving, and some will also be closed on Black Friday.

Below is the official list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2017.

BestBlackFriday.com personally confirmed the closed status with a representative from each of these retailers, and the list will be updated daily as more stores make their decision.

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

BestBlackFriday.com notes that “as they do every year during the holiday shopping season, things can drastically change. Certain stores may decide to open on Thanksgiving this year, and other retailers may decide to close. As REI proved a few years ago, there is even a chance that a major retailer or two decides to close on Black Friday, but we have our doubts that it will be any of note in 2017.”

According to the website, H-E-B will be closing early on Thanksgiving.

They’ve also offered a list of stores expected to close on Thanksgiving — which haven’t yet been confirmed as closing:

American Girl

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bloomingdale’s

Christmas Tree Shops

Dillard’s

Mall of America

Menards

Navy Exchange

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

REI

Saks Fifth Avenue

Talbots

Through their research, BestBlackFriday.com officials have found that the majority of stores that are closing are doing so to allow employees a chance to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families, noting that “in many cases, stores are losing money by deciding to close on Thanksgiving Day, which is admirable for the cause.”

Interestingly, website officials have discovered the following customer attitudes on stores being open on Thanksgiving:

Strongly Favor It: 5.60%

Favor It: 10.62%

Indifferent: 26.25%

Dislike It: 20.66%

Strongly Dislike It: 36.87%

That means 57.53 percent of respondents do not like the idea of stores opening on Thanksgiving. With 26.25 percent being indifferent, only 16.22 percent actually favor openings.

In some states, closing on the holiday is required by law.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine have blue laws that prohibit the majority of retailers from opening on Thanksgiving Day. While certain exceptions (restaurants, gas stations, food stores) exist, most of the major stores that we cover will be closed on Thanksgiving in those three states. This creates a rush at around midnight or 1:00 a.m. on Black Friday morning that is comparable to how things used to be before Thanksgiving openings became so popular.

CLICK HERE for much more on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday shopping via BestBlackFriday.com.