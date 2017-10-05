Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek suspects in armed robbery of Speedway

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Speedway, located near 13th Street and College Avenue.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4th.

According to police, the suspects entered the store and one of the suspects, armed with a gun, demanded and obtained money. The suspects then fled the scene in a white/light colored two-door vehicle.

Suspect #1 is described as a white male, between 30-40 years-old, around 6’ tall, with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat with a white logo, a gray hooded pullover sweatshirt with a white logo, black pants, and black boots.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, around 5’10” tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a knit Green Bay Packers hat, a white scarf over his face, a black jacket, dark jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.