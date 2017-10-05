“Create fabulous memories:” Helium is much more than your ordinary trampoline park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- The popular party destination Helium Trampoline & Indoor Adventure Park is now much more than a trampoline park. After a month of renovations, they're reopening as an indoor adventure park with all sorts of new attractions.

About Helium Trampoline & Indoor Adventure Park (website)

Voted Best of Milwaukee & One of the 50 Best Trampoline Parks in the World.

Helium is much more than your ordinary trampoline park, we offer the best of trampoline park experience with a host of incredible indoor adventure attraction options.