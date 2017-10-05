Creeping, crawling, flying, and fantastic: The Creepy Crawly Zoo is a brilliantly designed, educational show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They're creepy, crawly -- but also totally cool! And now you and the entire family can check out just how cool bugs are at Discovery World. Tony "The Bug Whisperer" Gustin joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of his all new monthly show.

Creeping, crawling, flying, and fantastic! Join Tony “The Bug Whisperer” and his Creepy-Crawly Zoo show just how cool the world of entomology really is. This show is perfect for young children as they’ll learn about the insects in our backyard, participate in Tony’s fun presentation, and experience bugs like never before!

About Creepy Crawly Zoo (website)