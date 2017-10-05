Dodge County: Crash on US 151 leaves 81-year-old man seriously injured, 3 others hurt

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one an 81-year-old man seriously injured and three others hurt. It happened on US 151 Friday, September 19th.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Dodge Grand Caravan operated by an 81-year-old man from Fox Lake, was traveling southbound on the shoulder of US 151, approaching the intersection with Hemlock Road. A Chevy Equinox SUV, operated by a 25-year-old Waupun woman, was also traveling southbound on US 151, also approaching the intersection with Hemlock.

Officials say the Dodge van abruptly turned eastbound into the path of the SUV. The SUV struck the van on the driver’s side, causing the van to enter the median of US 151, where the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels.

The 81-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. He was flown from the scene by Flight for Life to Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah.

The SUV also came to rest in the median of US 151. The 25-year-old driver and her two children, a five-week-old girl and five-year-old son, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver sought treatment on her own, and her children were transported by ambulance to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

Assisting at the scene was: Town of Beaver Dam Police Dept., City of Beaver Dam Police Dept., Beaver Dam EMS and Fire Department, Flight for Life and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this crash.