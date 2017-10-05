Escalators and stairs, precast and zinc panels being installed on new Bucks arena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Mortenson Construction provided an update Thursday, October 5th on the progress being made on the new Bucks arena.

The latest project updates of the new arena include the installation of escalators and stairs in the lobby, precast panels being set in the lower bowl for seating in the lower section, and zinc panel installation.

A crew of nearly 700 workers continue the progress on the facility, which will cost more than $500 million.

A combination of state, county, and city funding is covering half the construction costs. Because of the financing structure, however, the public is estimated to pay about $400 million after interest. The team is responsible for any cost overruns and future upgrades.