Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run crash near 76th and Appleton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday morning, October 5th near 76th and Appleton. It happened around 7:50 a.m.

According to police, the preliminary investigation reveals a male suspect was driving a Pontiac Sunfire southbound on N. 76th Street when he disregarded a red light and struck the victim’s vehicle — which was traveling westbound on W. Appleton Avenue.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman, was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit and she was pronounced dead.

The male driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled from the scene on foot and MPD continues to seek him.

The investigation is ongoing.