Milwaukee Bucks sign free agent guard Xavier Munford

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Thursday, October 5th that the team has signed free agent guard Xavier Munford to a contract.

Munford, 25, was a member of the 2017 USA AmeriCup Team that finished 5-0 and won the gold medal in Argentina. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Last season he split time between the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League and FC Barcelona Lassa. He played in 14 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2015-16 season and averaged 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

A native of Hillside, N.J., Munford concluded his collegiate career at the University of Rhode Island in 2014 where he became the fastest player in school history to reach the 1,000 point mark.