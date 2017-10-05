Milwaukee now hiring City Laborers; starting pay for city residents is $15.10/hour

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee seeks qualified individuals to fill the position of City Laborer, working in the Department of Public Works. City Laborers perform light to heavy manual work throughout Milwaukee.

According to a news release issued on Thursday, October 5th, most city laborers work in one of the following areas: Streets, Sewers, Electrical Services, Sanitation, Water and/or Forestry; assignment to an area is based on the needs of the City.

Qualified applicants must have either a CDL or a CDL permit at the time of application (both without the air brakes restriction) and throughout the selection process, be at least 18 years of age, and have a good driving record at the time of application, throughout the selection process and throughout employment.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18th. The city indicates there are many openings for this entry-level opportunity — and starting pay for City of Milwaukee residents is $15.10 per hour.

For more information or to apply, CLICK HERE.