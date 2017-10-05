Milwaukee police: 57-year-old man shot, wounded in apparent robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 57-year-old man was shot and wounded during an apparent robbery on Thursday morning, October 5th.

The crime happened near 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee’s northwest side shortly before 10:00 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek the suspect.

