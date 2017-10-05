Complete coverage in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting

Patches, fringe, distressing: How to rock the season’s top trend dubbed “western vibrations”

MILWAUKEE -- This fall, western-inspired wardrobe pieces are getting a jolt of rock-and-roll. Macy's style expert, Liz Kores, joins Real Milwaukee to show you how to rock the season's hottest trend.

LOOK #1 - Western for Work

  • DRESS: Tie-neck dress in microfloral print (Tommy Hilfiger)
  • JACKET: Brown suede moto jacket (BCBG Generation)
  • SHOES: Suede flat bootie with stitching detail (Michael Kors)
  • BAG: Leather tote in turquoise (I.N.C.)
  • JEWELRY: Mixed metal and turquoise bracelets (Lucky Brand and Rachel Roy)

TIPS:

  1. Western-inspired details like ruffles, tie necklines, and microfloral prints are easy to incorporate into your work wardrobe.
  2. A suede moto jacket is an investment piece that you`ll wear for years.
  3. If you buy one pair of shoes this season, it should be the Western bootie. They pair well with skirts, dresses and jeans.
  4. When pairing boots with skirts, let the skirt length be your guide. The longer the skirt, the shorter the boot. This will help elongate your legs.

LOOK #2 - Western for Day

  • JACKET: Denim jacket with yoke seam detailing (William Rast)
  • TOP: Lace-up waffle Henley (William Rast)
  • JEANS: Flower-embroidered jeans (William Rast)
  • SHOES: Brown bootie (Lucky Brand)
  • BAG: Embossed leather cross-body (Patricia Nash)
  • ACCESSORIES: Lariat choker (Lucky Brand)

TIPS:

  1. Denim on denim! Such an easy look - just layer on the denim and you`re good to go.
  2. The look works best when there is some contrast between the top and the bottom.
  3. The Novelty Jean is very big this season - think patches, frayed hems, embroidery.
  4. This pair has pretty florals; balance the detail on the bottom with a solid top.
  5. This bootie from Lucky has a neutral shape so it`s very versatile and the solid heel makes it very comfortable.
  6. The choker trend that was big last Spring and Summer continues; this one adds a lariat for a Western touch.
  7. The tooled leather cross body bag is pretty and practical.

LOOK #3 - Western for Night

  • JACKET: Embroidered leather moto jacket (Anna Sui x I.N.C)
  • TOP: White prairie blouse (Free People)
  • JEANS: Black jeans with fringe (Levi`s)
  •  SHOES: Embroidered suede bootie (Lucky Brand)
  • BAG: Embossed leather bag (I.N.C.)
  • ACCESSORIES: Mixed metal earrings (Lucky Brand)

TIPS:

  1. A big trend this Fall is 'The Ultimate Third Layer,' which is a statement piece that you can layer over any and everything in your closet. This floral embroidered leather moto jacket is a special collaboration of designer Anna Sui and I.N.C.
  2. The Blouse has made a comeback this fall, especially those with ladylike details like lace, high-necklines and ruffles.
  3. Fringe! The black fringe on these Levi`s is another really fun way to rock the Novelty Jean trend.
  4. Embroidery is taking over footwear, too, with these Lucky suede booties.
  5. Top off the look with a black embossed leather bag and two-toned metal earrings.