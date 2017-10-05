Patches, fringe, distressing: How to rock the season’s top trend dubbed “western vibrations”

MILWAUKEE -- This fall, western-inspired wardrobe pieces are getting a jolt of rock-and-roll. Macy's style expert, Liz Kores, joins Real Milwaukee to show you how to rock the season's hottest trend.
LOOK #1 - Western for Work
- DRESS: Tie-neck dress in microfloral print (Tommy Hilfiger)
- JACKET: Brown suede moto jacket (BCBG Generation)
- SHOES: Suede flat bootie with stitching detail (Michael Kors)
- BAG: Leather tote in turquoise (I.N.C.)
- JEWELRY: Mixed metal and turquoise bracelets (Lucky Brand and Rachel Roy)
TIPS:
- Western-inspired details like ruffles, tie necklines, and microfloral prints are easy to incorporate into your work wardrobe.
- A suede moto jacket is an investment piece that you`ll wear for years.
- If you buy one pair of shoes this season, it should be the Western bootie. They pair well with skirts, dresses and jeans.
- When pairing boots with skirts, let the skirt length be your guide. The longer the skirt, the shorter the boot. This will help elongate your legs.
LOOK #2 - Western for Day
- JACKET: Denim jacket with yoke seam detailing (William Rast)
- TOP: Lace-up waffle Henley (William Rast)
- JEANS: Flower-embroidered jeans (William Rast)
- SHOES: Brown bootie (Lucky Brand)
- BAG: Embossed leather cross-body (Patricia Nash)
- ACCESSORIES: Lariat choker (Lucky Brand)
TIPS:
- Denim on denim! Such an easy look - just layer on the denim and you`re good to go.
- The look works best when there is some contrast between the top and the bottom.
- The Novelty Jean is very big this season - think patches, frayed hems, embroidery.
- This pair has pretty florals; balance the detail on the bottom with a solid top.
- This bootie from Lucky has a neutral shape so it`s very versatile and the solid heel makes it very comfortable.
- The choker trend that was big last Spring and Summer continues; this one adds a lariat for a Western touch.
- The tooled leather cross body bag is pretty and practical.
LOOK #3 - Western for Night
- JACKET: Embroidered leather moto jacket (Anna Sui x I.N.C)
- TOP: White prairie blouse (Free People)
- JEANS: Black jeans with fringe (Levi`s)
- SHOES: Embroidered suede bootie (Lucky Brand)
- BAG: Embossed leather bag (I.N.C.)
- ACCESSORIES: Mixed metal earrings (Lucky Brand)
TIPS:
- A big trend this Fall is 'The Ultimate Third Layer,' which is a statement piece that you can layer over any and everything in your closet. This floral embroidered leather moto jacket is a special collaboration of designer Anna Sui and I.N.C.
- The Blouse has made a comeback this fall, especially those with ladylike details like lace, high-necklines and ruffles.
- Fringe! The black fringe on these Levi`s is another really fun way to rock the Novelty Jean trend.
- Embroidery is taking over footwear, too, with these Lucky suede booties.
- Top off the look with a black embossed leather bag and two-toned metal earrings.