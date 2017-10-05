Police: 3 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred Wednesday night, October 4th. Three people were injured, one seriously, as a result of the shooting.

The first shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Police say a 36-year-old man was shot in the area of 27th and Fairmount, suffering a non-life-threatening wound. Investigators are still in the area attempting to determine the precise location of the scene and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 66th and Ruby a 38-year-old man was shot outside of a residence at a party. He sustained a serious injury.

Investigators are still attempting to develop a suspect and motive for the shooting.

The third shooting was reported around 9:00 p.m. Police say a 22-year-old man was shot near 29th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim has not provided a motive or circumstances regarding the shooting.

