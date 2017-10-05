Police investigate break-ins at car dealerships in West Allis and Brookfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Police are investigating another round of break-ins at Milwaukee-area car dealerships. Two separate break-ins occurred early Thursday morning, October 5th.

West Allis police and fire departments responded to reports of a vehicle fire at Heiser Chevrolet around 3:00 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered that multiple doors and windows were broken into.

At this time, officers say it doesn't appear the vandals got away with anything.

In Brookfield, police confirm there was a break-in at the Acura of Brookfield -- located near Bluemound and Brookfield Road.

Police are still on scene at this time, collecting evidence and going through inventory, to determine if any vehicles were stolen.

No additional details have been released.

