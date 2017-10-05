× Recognize the man in this picture? Milwaukee police have a bunch of photos to return to him

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department was given a bunch of personal photos, picturing the owner with professional athletes.

In the photo associated with this story, the person is seen pictured with former Packers nose tackle Gilbert Brown.

The owner has not been identified and the department would like to reunite the photos with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 414-935-7209.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.