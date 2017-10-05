× Saturation patrols result in 228 speed-related citations in Milwaukee Co. in last 7 days

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office issued 228 speed-related citations in the last seven days as part of recent random saturation patrols on the Milwaukee County freeway system.

Here’s the breakdown of the citations issued:

11-15 mph over: 31

16-19 mph over: 84

20-24 mph over: 74

25-29 mph over: 28

30-34 mph over: 9

40-44 mph over: 2

Unreasonable-imprudent speed: 28

The sheriff’s office issued a news release on Thursday, October 5th to say the effort focuses on public safety, and is not based on generating revenue.

Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt also pointed out in that release that for every 10 miles driven at 10 mph over the speed limit, a driver is only saving 1 minute 42 seconds.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has partnered with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on this initiative.