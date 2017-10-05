× Sonthana Rajaphoumi sentenced to 4 years in prison for targeting underage girls for sex

MILWAUKEE — 46-year-old Sonthana Rajaphoumi was sentenced on Thursday, October 5th to four years in prison and an additional four years of extended supervision. This, after Rajaphoumi pleaded no contest last November to two counts of mental harm to a child.

Rajaphoumi was a Milwaukee police officer when he was accused of targeting underage girls for sex — once allegedly asking two teenagers if they wanted him as their personal cop.

Rajaphoumi pleaded guilty in November 2016 to two amended charges of causing mental harm to a child. A third charge was dismissed, but read into the court record.

Charges were filed in this case in May 2016. By October, Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn had submitted a letter to the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission ordering that Rajaphoumi be discharged from the department for violation of department core values.

According to the criminal complaint, Rajaphoumi had three encounters with a 15-year-old girl between October 2015 and January 2016.