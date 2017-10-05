Toys “R” Us recalls nearly 30K infant Wiggle Balls due to choking hazard

WASHINGTON — Toys “R” Us is recalling nearly 30,00 Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball toys — also called giggle balls. The company has received six reports of rubber knobs breaking off, including four reports of pieces of the product found in children’s mouths.

These toys were sold exclusively at Babies “R” Us and Toys “R” Us stores nationwide from June 2016 through January 2017 for about $13.

The blue ball has textured bumps for gripping and has orange, green and yellow rubber knobs around the ball. The ball wiggles, vibrates and plays three different musical tunes. It has an on/off switch and requires 3 AA batteries to operate.

The recalled wiggle balls have model number 5F6342E and Toys “R” Us printed on the product.

Toys “R” Us at 800-869-7787 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday, or online at toysrus.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.