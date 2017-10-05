× UW regents to vote on hiring policy changes

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System regents are set to revamp hiring policies for the system’s top positions.

The proposal calls for changing hiring policy to require that chancellor job descriptions encourage non-academic applicants to apply and state specifically that applicants don’t have to hold a terminal degree or tenure.

Other changes include not releasing applicants’ names unless they become finalists, recruiting non-academic candidates and updating campus policies to prohibit considering only applicants with terminal degrees or tenure for system president, chancellors and vice chancellors.

The state budget Gov. Scott Walker signed last month blocks the regents from considering only people with terminal degrees or tenure for those three positions.

The regents are set to vote on the proposal during a meeting Thursday at UW-Stout.