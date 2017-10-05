“We serve everybody:” Milwaukee Public Library’s new Mitchell Street branch has some unique features

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street branch will soon reopen. It’ll replace the Forest Home location.

The new space is a building built in the early 20th century, located at 9th and Mitchell.

It mixes contemporary elements with some original features of the building.

It even has a new sound booth for people to record and produce music, as well as a kitchen, meant to promote literacy through the culinary arts.

Library directors said everyone in the family will find something to do there.

“I think in any community, the library really is a hub of activity, whether it’s children coming in for story time or parents coming in to find movies to watch at home with their kids or people coming to find jobs. We really do serve everyone in the community,” Paula Kiely, library director said.

The grand opening celebration is set for Saturday, October 7th.