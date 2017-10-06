A conference lead is on the line as two undefeated teams meet in Racine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE- A battle of two heavy hitters in the Southeast Conference, as undefeated Franklin paying a visit to undefeated Racine Horlick. Horlick leading 14-0 at half and driving in the 3rd quarter, when Sabers Alek Reistra causes the fumble and gets the recovery. But Franklin can't turn it into points. Later in the 3rd, Joe Garcia keeping a good grip and using some fancy footwork, along with a little guidance to his blockers, to go 31 yards for his second score of the night, 21-0 Horlick. But Franklin will not go quietly as Brad Tobin gets loose for 50 yards on this run. That leads to this short touchdown and the score is 21-7. And that's the way this one would end.