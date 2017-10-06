× BloodCenter of Wisconsin hosts phone bank to honor heroes of Las Vegas shooting

MILWAUKEE — The BloodCenter of Wisconsin is teaming up with local first responders to honor the heroes of the Las Vegas tragedy.

On Monday, October 9th, the BloodCenter of Wisconsin will be hosting a phone bank where you can call to thank local first responders for their service while setting up an appointment to donate blood at donor center in Wauwatosa.

Donors are invited to call 1-877-BE-A-HERO.

Phone bank participants include:

Retired Oak Creek Police Lt. Brian Murphy who was the first officer to respond to the Oak Creek Sikh temple shooting in 2012.

Flight For Life paramedics crew

Representatives from the Milwaukee Police Department

Greenfield, and Wauwatosa Police and Fire Departments

“The tragedy in Las Vegas is a reminder that the blood donations made today can help save the lives of people tomorrow. This horrific event emphasizes the constant and critical importance of blood donation – not only for daily patient needs – but also in the face of tragedy.”

The event runs from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.