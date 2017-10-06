BMO Harris Bradley Center to host rare, behind-the-scenes public open house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As the BMO Harris Bradley Center prepares for its 30th and final season, it's welcoming fans Saturday, October 7th for a rare opportunity. A behind-the-scenes open house that's free to the public.

About the BMO Harris Bradley Center Open House (website)

As it embarks on its final season and celebrates 30 years as part of the metro Milwaukee community, the BMO Harris Bradley Center will host a rare, behind-the-scenes public open house from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7. The free event will feature interactive stations, access to normally private areas, memorabilia displays, special guests and more. The event is the first in a series of public open houses that are planned as part of the Center’s final season, which celebrates the lasting legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit and her unprecedented gift to the Milwaukee community.

During the free open house, visitors can tour the Bucks and Marquette locker rooms; dressing rooms and backstage areas that have been used by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Sir Elton John, Janet Jackson and many others; and the Center’s suites and theater boxes, as well as the video suite, mechanical rooms and many other areas not regularly open to the public. Guests can also walk into the arena bowl to stand on the Bucks and Marquette basketball courts, see the center-hung scoreboard up close, and enjoy photo opportunities and autographs with team mascots and other guests. The Center will also feature memorabilia displays showcasing items from historic performances and events over the Center’s three decades, including Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, The Eagles, Prince, Faith Hill and the Dixie Chicks. Additionally, there will be stations where guests can share their memories of the Center on video and in writing.

