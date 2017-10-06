× Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin announces completion of $8 million challenge

MILWAUKEE — Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin announced Friday, October 6th that it has successfully completed an $8 million challenge from the Herma family to benefit the hospital’s Herma Heart Center.

According to a press release, the $16 million raised from the Herma Heart Challenge since April 2017 will support research and clinical innovation with a focus on eradicating congenital heart conditions and revolutionizing programs designed to improve the quality of life for heart patients and their families. Congenital heart disease is the number one birth defect in children.

In recognition of the Herma Heart Center’s sustained clinical excellence, research generation and philanthropic support, Children’s also announced it is designating it the Herma Heart Institute – the first such clinical institute at the hospital.