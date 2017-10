× China Lights closed Friday Oct. 6 due to weather

MILWAUKEE — China Lights “The Magic Returns” that is held at Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners, WI will be closed Friday, October 6 according to a recent release.

Officials say it is due to the potential of inclement weather conditions. China Lights is planned to reopen Saturday, October 7th at 5:30 p.m. and will run through October 22, 2017, closed on Mondays.