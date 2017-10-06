× “Closely examine all bills:” Police warn of counterfeit $100 bills being passed in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Police are warning folks about counterfeit $100 bills being passed in Sheboygan.

Police say these bills look authentic, however they have some pink Chinese symbols printed on them. Officials say subjects have approached citizens and asked for change with the bill folded, so that the victim cannot see the pink symbols.

Police are warning residents to be aware and to closely examine all bills, especially large bills.