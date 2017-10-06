Construction update: List of closures that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange Project

Wednesday, October 11

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 for equipment mobilization - 11:59PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full closure I-94 WB at 84th St for pavement marking.

Meinecke Street Bridge Project

Monday, October 9 - Thursday, October 12

Nightly Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Mayfair Road for bridge deck stripping and painting- 10PM - 5AM