Construction update: List of closures that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Zoo Interchange Project
Wednesday, October 11
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 for equipment mobilization - 11:59PM - 4:30AM
Overnight Full closure I-94 WB at 84th St for pavement marking.
Meinecke Street Bridge Project
Monday, October 9 - Thursday, October 12
Nightly Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Mayfair Road for bridge deck stripping and painting- 10PM - 5AM