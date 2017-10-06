Hurricane warning issued in advance of Nate along the US Gulf Coast

A hurricane warning was issued late Friday morning from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border as Tropical Storm Nate approached the US Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. New Orleans was not included in the warning zone, but a tropical storm warning was issued for the city and

Lake Pontchartrain, west to Morgan City, Louisiana. A storm surge warning was issued from Morgan City to the Alabama-Florida border and for the northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain.