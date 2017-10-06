Milwaukee Lutheran picks up win at Brown Deer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER--Brown Deer high school's football team looking to play spoiler against Milwaukee Lutheran. It was a great start for the Falcons, as they recover a fumble and then Darius Anderson hits Sam Wallisch and they're up 7 early. But the Red Knights return the favor on the next drive, Ken Daniel JR. takes the hand off and he scores from 5 yards out to even the score. Milwaukee Lutheran again on the move, this time QB Josiah Hedrington keeps it and he scampers into the end zone, 14 to 7 Red Knights. And they go on to the victory.

Milwaukee Lutheran 46

Brown Deer 13

Final