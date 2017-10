Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--It was close, but Milwaukee Reagan was able to get the win over Pulaski. Pulaski getting aggressive on 4th down and it works as Keyon Lawson connects with Daniel Watkins for 16 yards and the first down. But the next time they try it, the Huskies come up with the big stop after Watkins takes the direct snap near the goal line. And Reagan goes on to the win.

Milwaukee Reagan 22

Milwaukee Pulaski 14

Final