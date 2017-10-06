MPD squad involved in crash near 13th and Capitol; 1 person transported to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee police squad has been involved in a crash near 13th and Capitol. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News one person was transported to the hospital from that location.

The crash happened Friday night, October 6th around 9:00 p.m.

A pick-up truck that appears to be involved in the crash is in the front yard of a home, and our FOX6 crew at the scene says the squad involved in the crash was towed away.

