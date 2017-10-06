Preview Harbor Fest outside the UWM School of Freshwater Sciences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the inaugural Harbor Fest at UWM School of Freshwater Sciences Great Lakes Research Facility. Festival organizers want to turn the waterfront of the district into a public amenity and help you fall in love with this forgotten piece of Milwaukee. Festival activities include a boat parade, bike tours, waterscape painting classes and more.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video