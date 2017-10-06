Complete coverage in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting

Preview Harbor Fest outside the UWM School of Freshwater Sciences

Posted 10:09 am, October 6, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the inaugural Harbor Fest at UWM School of Freshwater Sciences Great Lakes Research Facility. Festival organizers want to turn the waterfront of the district into a public amenity and help you fall in love with this forgotten piece of Milwaukee. Festival activities include a boat parade, bike tours, waterscape painting classes and more.