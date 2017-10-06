LIVE: Mayor Tom Barrett makes “major streetcar announcement” at Milwaukee Public Market
Pumpkin spice air freshener prompts evacuation of school

Posted 2:48 pm, October 6, 2017, by , Updated at 02:51PM, October 6, 2017

BALTIMORE — An unusual smell prompted an evacuation and a hazardous materials response at a Baltimore high school. But after five people were taken to the hospital complaining of upset stomachs, fire officials discovered the source of the smell: a pumpkin spice air freshener.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after students and teachers detected a strong smell on the third floor. Several people reported difficulty breathing.

The fire department and a hazardous materials team were called. Fire spokesman Roman Clark said two students and three adults were taken to the hospital for stomach ailments.

Then, firefighters located a pumpkin spice air aerosol plugged into an outlet in a classroom.

Classes at the school resumed Friday.