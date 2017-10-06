Reggie Gaston charged in connection with crash that killed mother, infant daughter

MILWAUKEE — 22-year-old Reggie Gaston of Milwaukee faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a crash that killing a woman and her infant daughter on early Monday, October 2nd.

Gaston is charged with the following:

Second degree reckless homicide, habitual criminality repeater (2 counts)

Second degree reckless injury, habitual criminality repeater

The wreck happened near 35th and Capitol shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Monday. An SUV allegedly driven by Gaston struck a car — and a Milwaukee County Transit System bus was also involved. The victims who died on the scene are 27-year-old Shakela Rhodes and her 11-month-old daughter, Aaliyah Ellis.

Another 15-year-old girl, identified as Tionna Williams, was also hurt in the wreck. She suffered serious injuries to her spleen, liver, kidneys, left lung and pelvis.

Police say Gaston was driving his Honda CRV westbound on W. Capitol Drive when he disregarded a red stop light and struck a Lexus.

The criminal complaint says while police were still on the scene, “it was learned that (Gaston) was dropped off at St. Joseph’s Hospital.” He was apparently treated for an ankle fracture. The complaint says “when the defendant arrived at the hospital, he was missing his left shoe. The right shoe he was wearing matched the white shoe recovered from the gray SUV at the crash scene.”

Gaston was later transferred to Froedtert Hospital. The complaint indicates “the defendant’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and his pupils were dilated.”

