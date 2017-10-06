× Student in custody after threat “involving a gun” at Brookfield East High School

BROOKFIELD — The City of Brookfield Police Department is working with Brookfield East High School concerning a threat a student made involving a gun. That student has been taken into custody.

Police say they do not think there is any danger to the school, staff, students or the public in general.

A voicemail message was sent out by the school:

Message: I am calling to inform you about a situation that was brought to the attention of Brookfield East High School administration by the City of Brookfield Police Department regarding a complaint that identified a potential threat of violence. A suspect was identified in the complaint and taken into custody. As part of the ongoing investigation, Brookfield East administration and the Brookfield Police secured the building and determined it was safe for school today. We understand that a threat against school safety is unsettling. You will see a police presence today at school, and our student services team will be available to work with students who need support. School safety is of utmost importance to our school and community.

The investigation is ongoing.